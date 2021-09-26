September 26, 2021
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:

If you’re looking for two teams that play high-caliber football that are set to square off in Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the game for you.

In what may evolve as an NFC Championship preview, this early-season contest will provide each team with a barometer on where they stand among the league's top teams.

Here's the final look at the betting odds for the Week 3 showdown between the Rams and Bucs:

*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Over/under point total: 55

Moneyline: Bucs -118, Rams -118

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

The spread has shifted since the odds opened. Initially, the Rams were a slight favorite but as the week progressed the Bucs have become the favorite, currently sitting as a 1.5-point favorite.

Meanwhile, the moneyline payout for the Bucs and Rams both sits at the same figure of -118. Whereas the over/under point total has gone up half a point since its opening.

With two top-five offenses set to go head-to-head, the over on the point total will perhaps be one of the more intriguing bets of Week 3.

Kickoff for this Week 3 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

