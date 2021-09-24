Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both experiencing injuries of their own, and ahead of the Week 3 matchup, there have been significant players ruled out while other's game status is being determined a game time decision.

Rams coach Sean McVay missed Wednesday's practice dude to a non-COVID-19 illness but returned to the practice field on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, cornerback Darious Williams is experiencing an illness which has been declared not related to COVID-19. McVay stated he expects Williams to play on Sunday.

On the Bucs front, coach Bruce Arians has not yet deemed wide receiver Antonio Brown out but said Friday that it is unlikely he'll be able to rejoin the team to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's final injury status from Friday's practice ahead of the Week 3 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)

TE Jacob Harris (hip)

CB Darious Williams (illness)

WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Full participant (FP)

OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Game designation

Questionable: RB Darrell Henderson, TE Jacob Harris

Bucs Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)

DT Ndamukong Suh (rest)

TE Rob Gronkowski (rest)

Full participant (FP)

DT Steve McLendon (rest)

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs)

Game designation

OUT: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, WR Jaydon Mickens

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.