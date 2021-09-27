September 27, 2021
Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Win Over Buccaneers

Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech following the team's 34-24 win over the Buccaneers.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in what was a highly anticipated contest of two of the top teams in the NFL.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp nine times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. The duo has shown tight chemistry through the early stages of the season, and each week it appears they take things up a notch.

Following the Week 3 game, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered a postgame victory speech as L.A. moves to 3-0 on the season.

Watch the video below:

In Week 4, the Rams will play their first divisional game of the season next Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

