Rams Cannot Take Lesser Saints Team Lightly
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) will travel south to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome in a must-win game against a lesser opponent to stay in playoff contention. The issue is, the Saints are a dangerous team and must be taken seriously.
After losing seven-straight games earlier this season, the Saints have pulled off back-to-back wins, taking down the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. They have shown their ability to score in bunches and have several impact players on both sides of the ball.
"They're very dangerous," Rams head coach Sean McVay said regarding the Saints. "They're very dangerous because you look at the tape and think sometimes you to talk about, what are the results? But what does the tape tell you? What does snap in and snap out require? I think momentum is a real thing. They have good positive momentum in their favor."
The Saints looked to be one of the league's worst teams, but quickly revived their identity after the firing of head coach Dennis Allen three weeks ago. Special teams coach and now interim head coach Darren Rizzi has led th Saints to a 2-0 record in his tenure at the helm.
Their offensive production has strengthen as well, totaling 55 points across their back-to-back wins. The Saints are coming off a 35-point performance in a win over the Browns in Week 11 and are preparing for the Rams through a current bye week.
McVay identified a few key individuals that have led to the Saints latest success and understands that they are a dangerous team and cannot be taken lightly, much like a majority of the NFL teams.
"I think [Saints Offensive Coordinator] Klint Kubiak does a great job of being able to utilize some of those threats that you mentioned whether that's Kamara or [Saints TE] Taysom Hill," McVay said. "They've capable tight ends and receivers with [Saints WR Marquez] ValdesScantling coming into the mix with his speed. They are definitely a team that we have a ton of respect for, very dangerous. We know that it's going to be a great challenge, especially at their place. It’ll be rocking atmosphere and environment with the holidays and the momentum they have. That’s what you love about it, but you're damn right that we know it's a great challenge.”
The Rams currently sit tied for last in the NFC West and a win would put them at least tied for second in the division and extending their playoff hopes into next week. They will have to approach the Saints as a big of a threat as any other team in the league and execute well to return to .500.
