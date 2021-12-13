Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Cardinals Coaching Staff Will be Shorthanded in Week 14 vs. Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    The Rams and Cardinals are both being impacted by COVID-19 ahead of their Monday night matchup in Week 14.
    The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both find themselves impacted by COVID-19 protocols ahead of their Monday night matchup.

    Over the weekend, the Rams placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr., right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Meanwhile, the Cardinals are also being affected, as they'll be without a member of their coaching staff. Defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will not be available for Arizona as a result of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

    The Cardinals' secondary has been among the best in football over the first 13 weeks of the season. They rank fourth in passing yards allowed per game, holding opponents to an average of 205 yards per outing.

    In Robertson’s absence, the team will turn to other defensive coaches who will take upon the game-day duties that Robertson would typically fulfill.

    The news of Robertson comes just days after the Cardinals activated running back Jonathan Ward on Thursday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Robertson is in his third year with Arizona after spending the previous four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos as their defensive backs coach.

    Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

