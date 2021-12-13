Cardinals Coaching Staff Will be Shorthanded in Week 14 vs. Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both find themselves impacted by COVID-19 protocols ahead of their Monday night matchup.
Over the weekend, the Rams placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr., right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are also being affected, as they'll be without a member of their coaching staff. Defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will not be available for Arizona as a result of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.
The Cardinals' secondary has been among the best in football over the first 13 weeks of the season. They rank fourth in passing yards allowed per game, holding opponents to an average of 205 yards per outing.
In Robertson’s absence, the team will turn to other defensive coaches who will take upon the game-day duties that Robertson would typically fulfill.
Cardinals Coaching Staff Will be Shorthanded in Week 14 vs. Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols
The Rams and Cardinals are both being impacted by COVID-19 ahead of their Monday night matchup in Week 14.
Sean McVay on Facing the Cardinals: 'This Gives us a Great Opportunity to Measure Ourselves'
The Rams' Week 14 contest against the Cardinals will serve as a barometer of where they stack up against the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoff picture.
Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Cardinals Week 14 matchup.
The news of Robertson comes just days after the Cardinals activated running back Jonathan Ward on Thursday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Robertson is in his third year with Arizona after spending the previous four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos as their defensive backs coach.
Kickoff for this Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- Sean McVay on Facing the Cardinals: 'We're Going to Get a Chance to Measure Ourselves'
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks
- Rams Place CB Dont'e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 list
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
- Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Sean McVay: 'Very Likely' Justin Hollins Makes His Return in Week 14 vs. Cardinals
- Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers
- Rams at Cardinals: Week 14 Prediction and Picks
- Rams Signal Confidence in Rookie LB Ernest Jones' Development as His Role Expands
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.