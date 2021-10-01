Rams RB Darrell Henderson Will Play Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Running back Darrell Henderson, who missed last week with a rib cartilage injury, will play in Week 4 vs. Cardinals

After missing last week's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Darrell Henderson will play in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I don’t anticipate him not being able to go," coach Sean McVay said Friday. "He’s been good this week. No updates. Whether we put him as a limited participant or not, I don’t know. But he’s going to play."

Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury towards the end of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to going down with the injury, Henderson played well, serving as the Rams' lead back. Henderson has registered two touchdowns while averaging over four yards per carry.

During Henderson's absence, running back Sony Michel carried the load, rushing for 67 yards on 20 attempts. Now that Michel has gotten his feet under him following his arrival to Los Angeles, he may see an increased volume of touches for weeks to come.

In Week 4, expect a healthy dose of Henderson and Michel as each of the two will presumably see a share of carries as the Rams host a division rival in the Cardinals.

