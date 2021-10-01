October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Will Play Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Running back Darrell Henderson, who missed last week with a rib cartilage injury, will play in Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Author:

After missing last week's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Darrell Henderson will play in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I don’t anticipate him not being able to go," coach Sean McVay said Friday. "He’s been good this week. No updates. Whether we put him as a limited participant or not, I don’t know. But he’s going to play."

Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury towards the end of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to going down with the injury, Henderson played well, serving as the Rams' lead back. Henderson has registered two touchdowns while averaging over four yards per carry.

During Henderson's absence, running back Sony Michel carried the load, rushing for 67 yards on 20 attempts. Now that Michel has gotten his feet under him following his arrival to Los Angeles, he may see an increased volume of touches for weeks to come.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0604
Play

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Will Play Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Running back Darrell Henderson, who missed last week with a rib cartilage injury, will play in Week 4 vs. Cardinals

34 seconds ago
IMG-0627
Play

Listen: DeSean Jackson Talks About Rams Offense Under Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay

Listen to DeSean Jackson's latest appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

46 minutes ago
IMG-0624
Play

Previewing the Jalen Ramsey vs. DeAndre Hopkins Matchup

The Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 game will feature an All-Pro cornerback and wide receiver. Here's a preview of Jalen Ramsey vs. DeAndre Hopkins.

1 hour ago

In Week 4, expect a healthy dose of Henderson and Michel as each of the two will presumably see a share of carries as the Rams host a division rival in the Cardinals.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0604
News

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Will Play Week 4 vs. Cardinals

34 seconds ago
IMG-0627
News

Listen: DeSean Jackson Talks About Rams Offense Under Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay

46 minutes ago
IMG-0624
News

Previewing the Jalen Ramsey vs. DeAndre Hopkins Matchup

1 hour ago
IMG-0622
News

Rams Speak About the Challenge of Facing QB Kyler Murray

2 hours ago
IMG-0616
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris Details Which Players He Expects to Step Up at Outside Linebacker

18 hours ago
IMG-0613
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

18 hours ago
IMG-0608
News

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 4

Sep 30, 2021
IMG-0609
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Shares Strong Bond With C Brian Allen

Sep 30, 2021