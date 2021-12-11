Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Thursday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a toe injury. When asked about the severity of Kupp's injury, McVay noted that he isn't concerned about any lingering effects.

As for the Cardinals, they had five players listed on the injury report that were either limited or did not practice.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

DB Robert Rochell (chest)

OLB Terrell Lewis (back)

OLB Von Miller (personal matter)

Limited participant (LP)

RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

Full participant (FP)

OL David Edwards (foot)

WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

Cardinals Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

Limited participant (LP)

TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

Full participant (FP)

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

