Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.
    Author:

    Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Thursday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a toe injury. When asked about the severity of Kupp's injury, McVay noted that he isn't concerned about any lingering effects.

    As for the Cardinals, they had five players listed on the injury report that were either limited or did not practice.

    Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • DB Robert Rochell (chest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (back)
    • OLB Von Miller (personal matter)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

    Full participant (FP)

    • OL David Edwards (foot)
    • WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1525
    Play

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.

    27 seconds ago
    IMG-1530
    Play

    Rams Signal Confidence in Rookie LB Ernest Jones' Development as His Role Expands

    Rams' Sean McVay and Raheem Morris are pleased with the development of rookie linebacker Ernest Jones.

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1527
    Play

    Sony Michel's Contributions Adds New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack

    The former first rounder is starting to make an impact in the Rams offense

    6 hours ago

    Cardinals Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)
    • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)
    • OL Justin Pugh (calf)
    • RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

    Full participant (FP)

    • OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
    • OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1525
    News

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    27 seconds ago
    IMG-1530
    News

    Rams Signal Confidence in Rookie LB Ernest Jones' Development as His Role Expands

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1527
    News

    Sony Michel's Contributions Adds New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack

    6 hours ago
    IMG_1528
    News

    Rams vs. Cardinals Week 14 Preview: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings?

    7 hours ago
    IMG_1385 2
    News

    Von Miller Previews the Rams' Matchup vs. Kyler Murray, Stating He's 'Very Familiar' With Him

    9 hours ago
    IMG_1398
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    Dec 9, 2021
    IMG_1515
    News

    Aaron Donald Sees the Rams' Second Meeting vs. Cardinals like a Playoff Game

    Dec 9, 2021
    IMG_1514
    News

    Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury

    Dec 9, 2021