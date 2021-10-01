October 1, 2021
Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 4 game against the Cardinals.
As the week progressed, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both appear to be getting healthier as the Week 4 game inches closer.

Rams coach Sean McVay said during his Friday press conference, that running back Darrell Henderson will play Sunday against Arizona. Henderson missed last week as a result of a rib cartilage injury suffered in Week 2. 

Perhaps Henderson will gradually work back into the mix with Sony Michel also contributing to the Rams' ground attack.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding the team's Friday injury status before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Full participant (FP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
  • DB Robert Rochell (illness)
  • Tutu Atwell (illness)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
  • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

Game designation

Questionable: Darrell Henderson (ribs), WR Tutu Atwell (illness)

Cardinals Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)
  • RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)

Limited participant (LP)

  • OT Justin Murray (back)

Full participant (FP)

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)
  • OG Justin Pugh (back)

Game designation

Questionable: OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs), OT Justin Murray (back), OG Justin Pugh (back)

Out: RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

