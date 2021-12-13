Rams' Week 14 Inactives at Cardinals

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams' attempt to narrow the gap between them and the division leader Arizona Cardinals hinges on the result of this Week 14 Monday Night Football showdown.

If the Rams can secure a victory over the Cardinals, they'll move to a 9-4 record, which would put them just a game behind Arizona.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Week 14 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and Cardinals inactives:

Rams inactives

C Brian Allen

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Tremayne Anchrum

OLB Terrell Lewis

Cardinals inactives

QB Trace McSorley

LS Beau Brinkley

OL Josh Miles

DL Zach Kerr

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.