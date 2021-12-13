Rams' Week 14 Inactives at Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams' attempt to narrow the gap between them and the division leader Arizona Cardinals hinges on the result of this Week 14 Monday Night Football showdown.
If the Rams can secure a victory over the Cardinals, they'll move to a 9-4 record, which would put them just a game behind Arizona.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Week 14 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Cardinals inactives:
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.
Rams inactives
- C Brian Allen
- QB Bryce Perkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
- OLB Terrell Lewis
Cardinals inactives
- QB Trace McSorley
- LS Beau Brinkley
- OL Josh Miles
- DL Zach Kerr
