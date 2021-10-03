October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams' Week 4 Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 searching for their fourth consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a tremendous first three weeks, this will be Stafford's first divisional game in his new profound start with the Rams.

From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and wide receiver Tutu Atwell received a game designation of questionable. Whereas the Cardinals have ruled out running back Eno Benjamin while listing offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray and Justin Pugh as questionable.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Cardinals inactives:

Rams inactives

  • QB Bryce Perkins 
  • DB JuJu Hughes
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • DL Bobby Brown III
  • OLB Jamir Jones

Recommended Articles

IMG-0016
Play

Rams' Week 4 Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

14 minutes ago
IMG-0649
Play

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

3 hours ago
IMG-0635
Play

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: 3 Bold Predictions

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 matchup.

23 hours ago

Cardinals inactives

  • QB Chris Streveler
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • WR Andy Isabella
  • OL Kelvin Beachum
  • OL Justin Murray
  • CB Tay Gowan
  • OLB Victor Dimukeje

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0016
News

Rams' Week 4 Inactives vs. Cardinals

14 minutes ago
IMG-0649
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

3 hours ago
IMG-0635
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: 3 Bold Predictions

23 hours ago
IMG-0637
News

Watch: Rams Stay Level-Headed After 3-0 Start in Preparation for Cardinals

Oct 2, 2021
IMG-0615
News

Rams vs. Cardinals: 3 Matchups to Watch

Oct 2, 2021
IMG-0636
News

Rams vs. Cardinals: Week 4 Prediction Picks

Oct 2, 2021
IMG-0014
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Oct 1, 2021
IMG-0615
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

Oct 1, 2021