Rams' Week 4 Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 searching for their fourth consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a tremendous first three weeks, this will be Stafford's first divisional game in his new profound start with the Rams.
From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and wide receiver Tutu Atwell received a game designation of questionable. Whereas the Cardinals have ruled out running back Eno Benjamin while listing offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray and Justin Pugh as questionable.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Cardinals inactives:
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- DB JuJu Hughes
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- DL Bobby Brown III
- OLB Jamir Jones
Cardinals inactives
- QB Chris Streveler
- RB Eno Benjamin
- WR Andy Isabella
- OL Kelvin Beachum
- OL Justin Murray
- CB Tay Gowan
- OLB Victor Dimukeje
