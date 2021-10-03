Rams' Week 4 Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 searching for their fourth consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a tremendous first three weeks, this will be Stafford's first divisional game in his new profound start with the Rams.

From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and wide receiver Tutu Atwell received a game designation of questionable. Whereas the Cardinals have ruled out running back Eno Benjamin while listing offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray and Justin Pugh as questionable.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Cardinals inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

DB JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

OLB Jamir Jones

Cardinals inactives

QB Chris Streveler

RB Eno Benjamin

WR Andy Isabella

OL Kelvin Beachum

OL Justin Murray

CB Tay Gowan

OLB Victor Dimukeje

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.