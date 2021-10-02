October 2, 2021
Watch: Rams Stay Level-Headed After 3-0 Start in Preparation for Cardinals

Watch the Rams prepare for their first divisional matchup of the year as they host the Cardinals in Week 4.
The Los Angeles Rams look like one of the best teams in football through three weeks of the season. And while the Rams have become a national talking point, the players and coaches have said all the right things leading into Week 4 as they remain level-headed despite the early success they've encountered.

The Los Angeles Rams have released footage of the team's practices throughout the week in preparation for the Cardinals. It also includes interviews and soundbites from right guard Austin Corbett, coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Each of the three speak on behalf of the Rams' quick start to three wins, while also referencing the Cardinals' new-look offense and 3-0 record as NFC West plays gets underway.

Kickoff for this Rams vs. Cardinals' Week 4 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

