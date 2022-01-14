Skip to main content
Player(s)
Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Rams take on the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t celebrate their NFC West division title last Sunday after suffering a crushing overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But the playoffs are here and everybody starts over with a clean slate, meaning the Rams will need to put their recent shortcomings behind them and not let it dwell over into the Wild Card Round.

The Rams have won five of the last six games, whereas the Cardinals have dropped four of their last five. These NFC West rivals split the regular-season series in the two meetings prior, with each road team coming away with the victory.

Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Steve Levy, color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 18 contest.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Season Records: Rams (12-5), Cardinals (11-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Recommended Articles

IMG_2027
Play

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Rams take on the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

42 seconds ago
42 seconds ago
IMG_2033
Play

Eric Weddle's Second Calling With the Rams is More Than Having the Itch, it's an 'Opportunity of a Lifetime'

Two years removed from football, Eric Weddle answers the call to assist the Rams for a postseason run.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
IMG_2031
Play

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23 in Week 14.

Odds: Rams -4

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

IMG_2027
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

42 seconds ago
IMG_2033
News

Eric Weddle's Second Calling With the Rams is More Than Having the Itch, it's an 'Opportunity of a Lifetime'

1 hour ago
IMG_2031
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

17 hours ago
IMG_2020
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Preview: NFC West Foes Meet for Round Three

Jan 13, 2022
IMG_2015
News

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Not Available to Make Return vs. Rams, J.J. Watt's Status Remains in Question

Jan 12, 2022
IMG_2014
News

Rams Sign S Eric Weddle and Two Others to Practice Squad

Jan 12, 2022
IMG_2012
News

3 Observations on the Rams Bringing Back Eric Weddle Out of Retirement

Jan 12, 2022
IMG_2009
News

Rams Sign S Eric Weddle Out of Retirement for Postseason Run

Jan 12, 2022