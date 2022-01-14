Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Rams take on the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t celebrate their NFC West division title last Sunday after suffering a crushing overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But the playoffs are here and everybody starts over with a clean slate, meaning the Rams will need to put their recent shortcomings behind them and not let it dwell over into the Wild Card Round.

The Rams have won five of the last six games, whereas the Cardinals have dropped four of their last five. These NFC West rivals split the regular-season series in the two meetings prior, with each road team coming away with the victory.

Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Steve Levy, color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters on the call.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Season Records: Rams (12-5), Cardinals (11-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23 in Week 14.

Odds: Rams -4

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

