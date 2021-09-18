Watch: Previewing Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts OG Quenton Nelson

Here's a preview of the Aaron Donald and Quenton Nelson matchup.

Two of the game's best – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson – will face one another for the first time in their careers.

Donald, the six-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, is regarded among one of the NFL's best pass rushers the game has seen from the interior. Meanwhile, Nelson, who’s been named an All-Pro in each of his three seasons since entering the NFL, will take his superior skillset and clash with the veteran Donald.

This will be a matchup that features strength versus strength, so if you like physicality this should be a showing for you.

The Los Angeles Rams released a preview, featuring the two All-Pro talents in what should be an interesting battle to follow.

Watch the video below:

Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside Lucus Oil Stadium.

