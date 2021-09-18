Watch: Previewing Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts OG Quenton Nelson
Two of the game's best – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson – will face one another for the first time in their careers.
Donald, the six-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, is regarded among one of the NFL's best pass rushers the game has seen from the interior. Meanwhile, Nelson, who’s been named an All-Pro in each of his three seasons since entering the NFL, will take his superior skillset and clash with the veteran Donald.
This will be a matchup that features strength versus strength, so if you like physicality this should be a showing for you.
The Los Angeles Rams released a preview, featuring the two All-Pro talents in what should be an interesting battle to follow.
Watch the video below:
Watch: Previewing Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts OG Quenton Nelson
Here's a preview of the Aaron Donald and Quenton Nelson matchup.
Rams at Colts Week 2: 3 Bold Predictions
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Colts Week 2 matchup.
Rams Activate LB Micah Kiser, LB Justin Lawler From Practice Squad | NFL Tracker
The Rams have activated two players from their practice squad.
Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside Lucus Oil Stadium.
Continue Reading:
- Two Colts Starters Ruled Out for Week 2 vs. Rams
- Jalen Ramsey Draws High Praise Ahead of Week 2
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts
- Kicker Matt Gay Shares his Gameday Preparation Mentally and Physically
- How the Rams defense Stacks up Against Colts Run Game
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.