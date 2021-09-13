Rams at Colts Week 2 Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 game at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off their 2021 campaign with a 34-14 convincing victory over the Chicago Bears, earning a 1-0 record after the opening weekend. Looking to build off of their highly anticipated start, Los Angeles will head to Indianapolis and face an 0-1 Colts team.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 2:

*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook

Rams at Colts Week 2

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Over/under point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Colts +165

The Rams entered last week as nearly double-digit favorites and won by 20 points. In facing the Colts, L.A. will have a more difficult task at hand, facing a team with All-Pro players along the defense.

The point total seems like a figure worth watching as the Rams and Colts posted a combined 50 points between their two games last weekend. That included a 16-point performance by the Colts — one that was viewed as an underachieving showing in their Week 1 contest.

The showdown between two quarterbacks on new teams — Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz — will be a storyline that will surface to a greater extent as the game inches closer.

Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.