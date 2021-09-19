Colts Expected to Get Back Key Starter for Week 2 vs. Rams

The Colts are expected to receive a key reinforcement to their offensive line in Week 2 vs. Rams.

It may be early in the 2021 NFL season, but the Indianapolis Colts have already encountered a surplus of injuries. However, ahead of their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Colts are expected to get back a crucial player to protect quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, left tackle Eric Fisher is expected to make his season debut.

Fisher has been battling back from a torn Achilles injury that sidelined him late last season during the AFC Championship games as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher's timetable for return was still weeks out from now, so getting him back into live-action is ahead of schedule given the typical timeframe.

Fisher's return comes at a time of desperation at the tackle position, as the Colts will be without right tackle Braden Smith while he fights through a foot injury.

Indianapolis struggled to keep the pocket clean last week, allowing three sacks and eight quarterback hits in a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In years prior, the Colts have held a sturdy group upfront, but they're off to a suspect start thus far.

The Colts will be tasked this week with slowing down a formidable pass rush of the Rams that features defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. L.A. registered three sacks in the season opener with two coming from Justin Hollins off the edge.

Fisher will have his hands full as he gets thrown into the fire in the Colts' first home game of their 2021 campaign. Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.