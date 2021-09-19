Rams at Colts Week 2 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams thrived in Week 1, delivering a statement 34-14 win on Sunday Night Football over the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile the Rams' Week 2 opponent – the Indianapolis Colts – remain searching for their first victory.
Here is a look at the final betting lines as games get underway for Week 2:
*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook
Rams at Colts Week 2
Point spread: Rams -4
Over/under point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -188, Colts +170
Rams at Colts Week 2 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts Expected to Get Back Key Starter for Week 2 vs. Rams
The Colts are expected to receive a key reinforcement to their offensive line in Week 2 vs. Rams.
Watch: Previewing Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts OG Quenton Nelson
Here's a preview of the Aaron Donald and Quenton Nelson matchup.
The spread has shifted as low as Rams -3.5 and as it currently sits at -4, it's down a half-point since the lines opened. The same can be said for the point total, coming down half a point from the opening line of 47.5.
Last week the Rams put up 34 points while the Colts posted an underwhelming 16 points. With the spread sitting at less than a touchdown, the oddsmakers expect this contest to be a close one. With that said, they're expecting both teams to be around the mid-20 range – a decline from where the Rams were a week ago and an increase from where the Colts finished in Week 1.
Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Lucus Oil Stadium.
Continue Reading:
- Previewing DT Aaron Donald vs. OG Quenton Nelson
- Rams at Colts Week 2: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad
- Rams at Colts: Week 2 Prediction Picks
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.