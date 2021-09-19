Rams at Colts Week 2 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams Week 2 game at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Los Angeles Rams thrived in Week 1, delivering a statement 34-14 win on Sunday Night Football over the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile the Rams' Week 2 opponent – the Indianapolis Colts – remain searching for their first victory.

Here is a look at the final betting lines as games get underway for Week 2:

*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook

Rams at Colts Week 2

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -188, Colts +170

The spread has shifted as low as Rams -3.5 and as it currently sits at -4, it's down a half-point since the lines opened. The same can be said for the point total, coming down half a point from the opening line of 47.5.

Last week the Rams put up 34 points while the Colts posted an underwhelming 16 points. With the spread sitting at less than a touchdown, the oddsmakers expect this contest to be a close one. With that said, they're expecting both teams to be around the mid-20 range – a decline from where the Rams were a week ago and an increase from where the Colts finished in Week 1.

Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.