September 19, 2021
Rams' Week 2 Inactives vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 2 searching for their second victory in the Matthew Stafford era. They'll get set to face a Carson Wentz Colts squad, who find themselves coming off an opening weekend loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

From the Friday injury report, the Rams had no players listed with game designations. Meanwhile, the Colts will be without two starters as cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot), will miss the Week 2 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bears inactives:

Rams inactives

  • QB Bryce Perkins 
  • DB JuJu Hughes 
  • OL AJ Jackson 
  • WR Ben Skowronek 
  • TE Brycen Hopkins 
  • DL Bobby Brown

Colts inactives

  • WR Parris Campbell
  • G/T Will Fries
  • CB Xavier Rhodes
  • DE Isaac Rochell
  • OT Braden Smith
  • DT Chris Williams

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

