September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Two Colts Starters Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Rams

The Rams won't see two important starters from the Colts when they head to Indianapolis for Week 2.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 – and after one week of football in the books – the injuries already appear to be stacking up. 

The Colts will be without two starters on Sunday when the Rams come to town. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), have been officially ruled out.

In July, the Colts gave Smith a four-year, $74 million contract to lock down the right side of the offensive line. As a result of injury, the Colts will presumably be forced to rely on Eric Fisher at right tackle. However, he's been recovering from an Achilles injury this offseason, so the team will monitor him closely before plugging him into live-action.

Rhodes, the former All-Pro defender, is facing a calf injury so the Colts will have to tap into their youth on the secondary in an effort to fill the void. 

Recommended Articles

IMG-0427
Play

Two Colts Starters Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Rams

The Rams won't see two important starters from the Colts when they head to Indianapolis for Week 2.

IMG-0416
Play

Watch: Rams K Matt Gay Shares his Gameday Preparation Mentally & Physically

Learn more about the process in which Rams kicker Matt Gay undergoes his gameday ritual.

IMG-0417
Play

How the Rams Defense Stacks up Against Colts Run Game

How does the Rams run defense project in Week 2 when they’ll face the Colts rushing attack?

Kickoff for the Rams at Colts Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0427
News

Two Colts Starters Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Rams

IMG-0416
News

Watch: Rams K Matt Gay Shares his Gameday Preparation Mentally & Physically

IMG-0417
News

How the Rams Defense Stacks up Against Colts Run Game

IMG-0414
News

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 2

IMG-0014
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts

IMG-0401
News

Rams' Week 1 PFF Grades Indicate They're Poised for a Big Year

IMG-0387
News

Rams at Colts Week 2 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

IMG-0037
News

What L.A. County’s New COVID-19 Guidelines Means for Rams Fans at SoFi Stadium