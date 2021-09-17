Two Colts Starters Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Rams

The Rams won't see two important starters from the Colts when they head to Indianapolis for Week 2.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 – and after one week of football in the books – the injuries already appear to be stacking up.

The Colts will be without two starters on Sunday when the Rams come to town. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), have been officially ruled out.

In July, the Colts gave Smith a four-year, $74 million contract to lock down the right side of the offensive line. As a result of injury, the Colts will presumably be forced to rely on Eric Fisher at right tackle. However, he's been recovering from an Achilles injury this offseason, so the team will monitor him closely before plugging him into live-action.

Rhodes, the former All-Pro defender, is facing a calf injury so the Colts will have to tap into their youth on the secondary in an effort to fill the void.

Kickoff for the Rams at Colts Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.

