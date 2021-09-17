September 17, 2021
Publish date:

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 2 game against the Colts.
Author:

Leading up to the final day of practice for the week, the Rams injury report has listed just a few players for minor injuries. In fact, most of the Rams players listed only showed up as a result of receiving a rest day and not practicing on Wednesday.

The Colts, however, have been significantly banged up. Wednesday and Thursday they encountered multiple starters not being able to practice. Although, they did get back a couple of impact players who were able to participate in some compacity on Friday.

Here's how the Rams and Colts stack up regarding the team's injury status on Friday, ahead of this Sunday's Week 2 matchup:

Rams' Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (DNP)

  • WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Full participant (FP)

  • LB Terrell Lewis (rest)
  • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)
  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
  • WR Ben Skowronek (forearm)
  • NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

No game status listed for Rams players

Colts' Friday Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

  • S Julian Blackmon (back)
  •  DT DeForest Buckner (groin)
  • CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
  • OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited participant (LP)

  • WR Parris Campbell (abdomen)
  • LB Darius Leonard (ankle/illness)
  • G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)
  • DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle)
  • DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full participant (FP)

  • TE Jack Doyle (rest)
  • OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)
  • WR Mike Strachan (ankle)
  • S Khari Willis (illness)

QUESTIONABLE— S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), S Khari Willis (illness)

OUT— CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

Kickoff for this Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

