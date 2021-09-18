Rams Activate LB Micah Kiser, LB Justin Lawler From Practice Squad | NFL Tracker

The Rams have activated two players from their practice squad.

Sept. 18: The Rams have activated linebackers Micah Kiser and Justin Lawler from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Lawler was called up last week ahead of Week 1 but only saw six defensive snaps in the season opener.

Kiser, who started nine games for the Rams in 2020, will get an opportunity to prove his worth against the Colts.

Sept. 13: Coach Sean McVay said during his Monday availability that nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day suffered a knee injury on Sunday night. McVay added that Joseph-Day is expected to miss a day or two this week, but should be back in time to play against the Colts in Week 2.

Joseph-Day played 75 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps against Chicago — the eighth-most among Rams' defenders. He registered two tackles, one pressure and one hurry in Week 1, according to PFF.

Joseph-Day has been a constant starter for the Rams since 2019, and his efforts in anchoring the middle of the defensive line are crucial to the team's run defense. The Rams were gashed on the ground by the Bears' ground attack, allowing running back David Montgomery to go over 100 yards and one touchdown in the season opener.

Sept. 11: The Rams have activated defensive back Tyler Hall and linebacker Justin Lawler from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes a day ahead of the season opener where the Rams will face the Bears on Sunday Night Football. With the elevation of two players from the practice squad up to the 53-man roster, the assumption is that linebacker Chris Garrett is still not ready to be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Sean McVay said following Friday's practice that Lawler would be a candidate to get the call up.

Lawler was a bright spot in the preseason, showing flashes off the edge and getting his hands on opposing quarterbacks. Hall spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, suiting up for nine games in 2020.

Sept. 10: The Rams have activated offensive guard Coleman Shelton off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Shelton is a backup option for each of the three interior offensive line spots. He enters his third season with the Rams but has yet to start in a game.

With Shelton now activated, linebacker Chris Garrett is the only Rams player currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sept. 6: After defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson underwent a minor knee procedure on Aug. 26, Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on Monday, stating he's on track to play against the Bears in the Week 1 opener.

McVay said a week and a half ago that Robinson would be sidelined for several weeks in part to his recovery period. However, it appears Robinson is making encouraging progress, giving him a real shot to play earlier than expected.

"He's on track to be able to go so that's the goal on Sunday," McVay said following practice. "We'll take it a day at a time with him."

Also, Rams wide receiver coach Eric Yarber and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who were removed from the team because of COVID -19 complications, were back at practice on Monday, per reports.

Sept. 2: Per the Rams, they've placed offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve. Linebacker Chris Garrett has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Meanwhile, punter Johnny Hekker has been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Anchrum and Okoronkwo will at least miss three games as they aren't eligible to be activated until Week 4. This will allow the Rams to add two players in their absence.

Hekker has been on the COVID-19/Reserve list since Aug. 21.

Players that are vaccinated are eligible to return after showing two negative tests within 24 hours apart. Players that are unvaccinated are required to be away from the team for a 10-day period and show a negative test prior to returning.

August 28: According to a report out of Denver, the Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Per the report, DeCamillis is vaccinated. Therefore, he can return to the team if he tests negative twice that are 24 hours apart.

The Rams will play their preseason finale without DeCamillis against the Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Dwayne Stukes, the Rams assistant special teams coach, will perhaps take upon the duties in place of DeCamillis.

DeCamillis has a background of 33 years of coaching experience. This is the first season in which DeCamillis is with the Rams.

August 26: Rams coach Sean McVay said defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson will have a minor knee procedure that will sideline him for several weeks.

Robinson was projected to see time in a starting role. Now, his time for the Week 1 opener will be put in jeopardy as the Rams prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12.

August 25: The Rams have waived long snapper Steven Wirtel, the team announced. The departure of Wirtel comes in a corresponding move to make room for the newly acquired running back Sony Michel.

Rosters are allowed just 80 players at this point in training camp, so the move allows for Michel to be added. General manager Les Snead said that Michel should report to the team by tonight.

August 25: The Rams are trading for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, the deal is a "placeholder" until Los Angeles lands the fourth-round compensation selection from the John Johnson III departure. Johnson left Los Angeles for the Cleveland Browns this offseason and is expected to garner a fourth-round compensation in return.

August 24: The Rams have activated punter Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19/Reserve List and waived/no recall tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced.

Bojorquez was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List prior to the Rams' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend.

August 23: Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice early following an injury to his thumb and was unable to return.

I'm not sure,"McVay said after practice when asked about Henderson's status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that."

McVay stated he didn't know the severity of the injury. With injuries to Cam Akers and Raymond Calais already behind them, Henderson's thumb scare now marks the third injury to the running back room.

More context regarding the significance of the injury will presumably follow in the coming days.

August 23: The Rams have waived running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Calais is able to revert to Injured Reserve once he clears waivers. The Rams' roster now sits at 81 players ahead of Tuesday's 80-man deadline cutdown. All rosters must be at 80 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

August 22: Rams coach Sean McVay said following Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders that punter returner and running back Raymond Calais injured his foot/ankle and will undergo surgery.

August 21: The Rams have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the team announced.

The Rams will be without a punter in the team's second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Place kicker Matt Gay is expected to take over the punting duties in the meantime.

August 18: Rams coach Sean McVay says that rookie wide wide receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his fractured forearm.

Skowronek suffered the injury to his forearm in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

August 17: Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd left practice with trainers tending to his ankle. Rams coach Sean McVay also shared that wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered a knee injury Saturday night, which led to a missed practice on Monday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive end Eric Banks both missed practice with sore backs.

August 16: The Rams announced they've waived kicker Austin MacGinnis, linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive end Maximilian Roberts and defensive tackle George Silvanic.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET until their 90-man roster must be cut down to 85 players.

August 12: Rams safety Nick Scott missed practice on Thursday and coach Sean McVay added context regarding his absence, stating that he expects Scott to miss a month.

Scott injured his knee but the Rams remain hopeful that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

August 11: The Rams have claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. Most recently in 2020, Pope was a member of the Packers' practice squad.

August 10: The Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

August 10: Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) missed practice.

Meanwhile, cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III returned to practice following their surgeries.

August 6: Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team.

August 4: Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was activated off the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Atwell sat out of the first 10 days of training camp, but has now been cleared to resume football activities. The Rams will slowly begin to ramp up the second-round rookie.

August 3: Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that x-rays were negative on quarterback Matthew Stafford's right thumb.

While that's encouraging news, McVay did say that Stafford has a contusion to his thumb.

August 2: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bangs thumb on helmet during a pass in practice.

This is the same thumb that Stafford had surgically repaired this offseason. The severity of the injury is currently unknown according to coach Sean McVay.

