Colts QB Carson Wentz is Out; What That Means For Rams

Colts QB Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his left foot, meaning the Rams might not see him in their Week 2 matchup.

The Rams are set to take flight towards Indianapolis in Week 2 to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. In doing so, Los Angeles might not be seeing Colts quarterback Carson Wentz as the team announced their newly acquired signal-caller will undergo surgery on his left foot.

Wentz's timetable for return is 5-12 weeks, according to Colts coach Frank Reich.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said when referring to how many weeks Wentz will be sidelined.

In the meantime, the Rams are likely to see second-year quarterback Jacob Eason in place of the injured Wentz for their Week 2 matchup. Eason was a fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but has yet to take an NFL snap up to this point.

Eason was a five-star quarterback entering the college ranks and wound up spending his collegiate career at the University of Georgia for two years before transferring to the University of Washington where he threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior.

In a time where Eason is being trusted into the starting role, he says he's taking it day-by-day.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time – one day at a time, one practice at a time, one rep at a time," Eason said. "Just trying to get better and keep competing. That’s all we’re doing.”

The Rams will face the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 AM PT in Indianapolis.