September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speach Following 27-24 Win over Colts

Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams secured their second victory of the season in Week 2, defeating the Indianapolis Colts by the final score of 27-24.

It wasn't the sharpest of all games played by the Rams, but nonetheless, they were able to hang on until the very end and come away victorious.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 19-of-30 with 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He heavily relied on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who logged a staggering nine receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Watch the video below to see coach Sean McVay's postgame locker room speech:

Recommended Articles

IMG-0482
Play

Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speech Following 27-24 Win over Colts

Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech.

IMG-0014
Play

Rams LB Justin Lawler Suffers Broken Hand vs. Colts | NFL Tracker

Outside linebacker Justin Lawler suffered a broken hand in the Rams' Week 2 contest.

IMG-0472
Play

Rams Edge out Close Victory Over Colts, 27-24

The Rams have moved to 2-0 on the season after a Week 2 victory over the Colts.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0482
News

Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speech Following 27-24 Win over Colts

IMG-0014
News

Rams LB Justin Lawler Suffers Broken Hand vs. Colts | NFL Tracker

IMG-0472
News

Rams Edge out Close Victory Over Colts, 27-24

USATSI_16786959
News

Rams LB Kenny Young Ejected From Game vs. Colts

USATSI_16786192
News

Watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens up Week 2 Game With Impressive First Drive

IMG-0016
News

Rams' Week 2 Inactives vs. Colts

IMG-0386
News

Rams at Colts Week 2 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

IMG-0471
News

Colts Expected to Get Back Key Starter for Week 2 vs. Rams