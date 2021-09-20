Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speech Following 27-24 Win over Colts

Here you can watch Rams coach Sean McVay deliver his postgame victory speech.

The Los Angeles Rams secured their second victory of the season in Week 2, defeating the Indianapolis Colts by the final score of 27-24.

It wasn't the sharpest of all games played by the Rams, but nonetheless, they were able to hang on until the very end and come away victorious.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 19-of-30 with 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He heavily relied on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who logged a staggering nine receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Watch the video below to see coach Sean McVay's postgame locker room speech:

