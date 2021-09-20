Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speech Following 27-24 Win over Colts

Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay Delivers Victory Speach Following 27-24 Win over Colts
The Los Angeles Rams secured their second victory of the season in Week 2, defeating the Indianapolis Colts by the final score of 27-24.
It wasn't the sharpest of all games played by the Rams, but nonetheless, they were able to hang on until the very end and come away victorious.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 19-of-30 with 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He heavily relied on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who logged a staggering nine receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Watch the video below to see coach Sean McVay's postgame locker room speech:
Outside linebacker Justin Lawler suffered a broken hand in the Rams' Week 2 contest.
The Rams have moved to 2-0 on the season after a Week 2 victory over the Colts.
