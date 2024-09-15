Rams' Cooper Kupp Doubtful To Return vs Cardinals
Just when it seemed that the Los Angeles Rams' injury luck could not get any worse, wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained an ankle injury during their Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp is now doubtful to return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kupp sustained the injury during the second quarter. He briefly came out of the game before coming back in, but was seen limiting. Kupp has now been downgraded to doubtful to return.
"It's next man up," Sean McVay told FOX Sports reporter Kristina Pink.
Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards before he was ruled as doubtful to return. The veteran receiver and former Super Bowl MVP is coming off a dominant effort in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, when he caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in a narrow overtime loss.
The Rams were pleased that Kupp came into the season finally healthy, after missing multiple games in each of the last two seasons. It’s unclear if Kupp will miss any time following this game. The Rams already came into this game with numerous injuries to their offense.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were all placed on injured reserve during the week, meaning they will each miss at least four games due to injury.Nacua left the Rams’ loss to the Lions early with a PCL sprain.
He re-aggravated a knee injury he sustained in the preseason that caused him to miss multiple weeks of training camp and now will miss at least four games, if not more. With Nacua and Kupp currently out, the Rams are lacking their top two playmakers at receiver. The Rams’ top receivers are Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell, who will have to step up amid the injuries.
Meanwhile, the Rams are missing two of their top offensive linemen in Avila and tackle Alaric Jackson, who is serving the final game of his two-game suspension. The lack of their top linemen has already cost the Rams, who have given up four sacks to the Cardinals in the first three-quarters of the game. The Rams are enduring a tough start to the season.
Along with the injuries and loss to the Lions, they are down 34-10 to the Cardinals.