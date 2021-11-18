Cooper Kupp Set a Rams' Receiving Record in Week 10
Cooper Kupp has been the NFL's top wide receiver this season, ranking first in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,141) and receiving touchdowns (10).
Kupp has set records throughout his 2021 campaign, most notably when he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, per NFL Research.
But more specifically, Kupp etched his name in the Rams' record books following Monday night's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp registered 11 catches for 122 yards in Week 10, setting yet another record – logging the most receptions through a player’s first 10 games of the season in Rams' franchise history.
Kupp's 85 catches surpassed Torry Holt's total of 75 and Isaac Bruce's 71 grabs, respectively.
Kupp is on pace for 145 receptions, 1,940 yards and 17 touchdowns – all of which would be career highs.
In addition to what Kupp has done as a pass-catcher this season, he's also provided a spark on special teams, serving as the Rams' primary deep man on kick and punt returns following the injuries to Jake Funk and Tutu Atwell.
