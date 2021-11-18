Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cooper Kupp Set a Rams' Receiving Record in Week 10

    Cooper Kupp etched his name in the Rams' record books following the Week 10 contest against the 49ers.
    Author:

    Cooper Kupp has been the NFL's top wide receiver this season, ranking first in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,141) and receiving touchdowns (10).

    Kupp has set records throughout his 2021 campaign, most notably when he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in the first eight games of a season, per NFL Research.

    But more specifically, Kupp etched his name in the Rams' record books following Monday night's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp registered 11 catches for 122 yards in Week 10, setting yet another record – logging the most receptions through a player’s first 10 games of the season in Rams' franchise history.

    Kupp's 85 catches surpassed Torry Holt's total of 75 and Isaac Bruce's 71 grabs, respectively.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1214
    Play

    Cooper Kupp Set a Rams' Receiving Record in Week 10

    Cooper Kupp etched his name in the Rams' record books following the Week 10 contest against the 49ers.

    10 minutes ago
    IMG_1206
    Play

    Each of the Rams' Lopsided Losses Have a Distinct Theme

    What is the No. 1 factor that has led to the Rams' lopsided losses this season?

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1205
    Play

    Five Key Areas the Rams Must Improve

    Which areas should the Rams make it a point of emphasis to improve during the bye week?

    2 hours ago

    Kupp is on pace for 145 receptions, 1,940 yards and 17 touchdowns – all of which would be career highs.

    In addition to what Kupp has done as a pass-catcher this season, he's also provided a spark on special teams, serving as the Rams' primary deep man on kick and punt returns following the injuries to Jake Funk and Tutu Atwell.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1214
    News

    Cooper Kupp Set a Rams' Receiving Record in Week 10

    10 minutes ago
    IMG_1206
    News

    Each of the Rams' Lopsided Losses Have a Distinct Theme

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1205
    News

    Five Key Areas the Rams Must Improve

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1121
    News

    Rams 2022 NFL Draft: How Many Draft Picks Does L.A. Hold?

    4 hours ago
    IMG_1201
    News

    Jimmie Ward Seeks Payback on Odell Beckham Jr. Following Hit on Interception

    Nov 17, 2021
    IMG_1198
    News

    Jay Glazer: 'Odell Wanted to go to L.A. the Whole Time'

    Nov 17, 2021
    IMG_1197
    News

    Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Named a Head Coaching Candidate to Watch for 2022

    Nov 17, 2021
    IMG_1193
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Packers' Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. Prior to Him Choosing Rams

    Nov 16, 2021