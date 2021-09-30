September 30, 2021
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Cooper Kupp gets recognized for his big month of September.
Author:

After just three weeks of games behind us, the Los Angeles Rams have scooped up a variety of personal achievements to start the 2021 campaign.

The latest coming is wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the NFL announced Thursday that he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. This is the first time Kupp has taken home the hardware for this reputable award.

Kupp leads the NFL in four distinct categories: receptions (25), yards (367), touchdowns (5) and yards per game (122.3).

Kupp joins quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's won NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season, as two Rams to be recognized for what they’ve done throughout the month of September. The Stafford to Kupp duo has proven to be one of the better quarterback and wide receiver pairings and that's evident after being awarded these honors.

Kupp trails just 169 yards to break the NFL record for the most receiving yards in the first four weeks of a season. He'll have a chance to enter his name in the record books on Sunday when the Rams host the Cardinals in Week 4.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

