Can Rams WR Cooper Kupp Achieve the Receiving Triple Crown?
There have only been three players to win the receiving triple crown during the Super Bowl era. Those of which include Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005).
So given Cooper Kupp's remarkable start to the season, is it attainable for him to put his name in history, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns?
Kupp currently sits first in each of the three categories with 74 receptions, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first nine weeks of the season. He and quarterback Matthew Stafford have gotten off to good footing during the early stages of working with one another, and as the season has progressed, their bond looks to take continued steps forward.
Kupp not only leads the NFL in the top three distinct categories among pass-catchers, but he is head and shoulders above the rest. Kupp sits with six more receptions, 137 more yards and two more touchdowns than the next closest player.
While the numbers may be slightly skewed due to the Rams not having their bye week just yet, he still figures to rank atop these categories, nonetheless.
Kupp is on pace for 1,924 yards this season, which would rank just shy of Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record.
While the receiving triple crown is extraordinarily rare in today's day of football due to so many offensive schemes being so pass dependent, it's difficult for one player to sit among the top.
However, as we sit at the unofficial halfway point in the 2021 season, Kupp is certainly destined to rival that opportunity and become the fourth wide receiver to reach such an accomplishment.
