September 28, 2021
Rams HC Sean McVay Shares Update on RB Darrell Henderson's Injury Status

After Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed the Week 3 game due to injury, coach Sean McVay gave an update regarding his status on Monday.
The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to injuries this season – especially to their group of running backs.

Darrell Henderson, who served as the team's leading rusher in the first two weeks, suffered a rib cartridge injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

As a result, Henderson was a non-participant in all of last week's practice, according to the official release of the team's injury report. Meanwhile, Henderson was inactive in the Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead, the running back duties were split between Sony Michel and rookie rusher Jake funk. 

Following the Rams' third win of the season, McVay said Monday that he is hopeful Henderson will be able to play, stating "he's making good progress." McVay added that he'll have "a little bit more information as the week progresses."

In two games, Henderson has averaged over four yards per carry, handling 29 rushing attempts and finding the end zone in each of the two contests played.

Henderson has battled a variety of injuries since entering the NFL when the Rams drafted him in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

In training camp, McVay said that they would monitor Henderson's workload in order to avoid the high risk of injury. Now, with Michel inserted into the fold, Henderson will presumably share more carries with his running back counterpart than what he previously experienced in the first two weeks of the season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

