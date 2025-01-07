Rams' DB Cobie Durant Speaks on Facing a Familiar Opponent in Playoffs
The NFL playoffs are all set. The first round of action will begin on Saturday and it will finish off on Monday.
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings at Sofi Stadium in the Wild Card round on Monday Night Football. The Rams finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West title. That got the Rams the No. 4 seed in the NFC. The Rams will look to start another run to a Super Bowl against the Vikings on Monday Night.
The Vikings finished off the season with a 14-3 record. They had a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18 but fell short to their rival, the Detroit Lions. The Vikings will be a tough challenge for the Rams. They are not your normal No. 5 seed. They like to attack you fast on offense. On defense, they like to bring the pressure, so the protection will be a big key for the Rams.
"Another day in the office, we came up short but we got next week , we in the playoffs, make this run in the playoffs and you know take it one game at a time," said Rams defensive back Cobie Durant. "I am pumped. It is my second year going into the playoffs. I am excited."
Durant also talked about playing the Vikings again. The Rams defeated the Vikings in Week 8 in a close one.
"They got high powered offense. Great guys at receivers. They got a great quarterback. I am excited."
Durant and the rest of the young Rams defense will have their hand full stopping the Vikings offense. They have stepped up multiple times this season and they will be ready on Monday Night.
"Communicating at an all-time high. We know we are young and I am sure other teams see that. But when we were all out there, it seemed like we had all been in the league for plus years. Then just having D. Will [Darious Williams] and Ahkello [Whitterspoon] in our room and Kam Curl. Just you know, those kinds of vets like that slow the game down for the rookies. Just attacking each and every day and attacking practice like it is game day."
