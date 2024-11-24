Rams Reveal Gameplan To Limit Eagles Top Scorers
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are in need of a big win to stay above .500 as they will battle one of the best offensive units in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke to the media earlier this week and spoke on the blueprint to limiting the Eagles' two best offensive weapons.
The Eagles made a major addition this past offseason in All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. He is on pace to have a career year as he already has amassed 1,137 rush yards, good for second-best in the league along. He has also recorded eight rushing touchdowns.
Shula spoke on the acquisition that has helped the Eagles in a major way and has turned them back into one of the top teams in the NFC and the current two-seed.
“He’s a great fit for them," Shula said regarding Barkley. "Like we just talked about the O-line, they're obviously a huge offensive line and they get a lot of movement at the line of scrimmage so he's got some space sometimes and anytime their seam gets there and he gets into the second level untouched, it's scary and so it's just a really good fit. Obviously, he's probably one of the best, if not the best open field runners in the league right now. It's a great fit and they get movement at the line of scrimmage and if anybody jumps out of a gap, if you're undisciplined at all, he can go for 80 [yards] at any point.”
Understanding what Barkley brings to the table is one thing, being able to stop him is another. Shula has had his defense playing their best ball over the past five weeks and this Sunday night will be no different. Shula has the blueprint for how to limit one of the league's best backs.
“It's like it is any week. You're trying to get knock back at the line of scrimmage," Shula said. "You don't want to create any movement. You want to obviously corral and population tackle. We talked about it really every week. A couple of weeks ago, we really had a huge emphasis versus the Dolphins, any one on-one space tackles versus these guys, versus Saquon is going to be an extremely hard tackle no matter who you are so population tackles and knock backs [are points of emphasis this week].
The Rams defense will also have to deal with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been playing out of his mind the past several games. Since throwing four interceptions in his first three games, Hurts has thrown just one with eight passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores.
Hurts is most effective in space and has the ability to run the ball very well. He is ranked second in the league in rushing touchdown scores with 11 this season. He has rushed for at least one touchdown in the past five games. Shula understands the task against a dangerous mobile quarterback.
“It's everything and he's [Hurts] an elite QB and an elite competitor," Shula said. "Obviously, he can make all the throws and when things break down, that's a huge point where he can really hurt you off schedule. Fortunately or unfortunately, we've played some quarterbacks this year that have been able to do that. You see [Chicago Bears Quarterback] Caleb Williams and [Arizona Cardinals Quarterback]
Kyler Murray and it's same but different. Obviously, he's stronger, he's bigger, and when he breaks
through the line, he's looking to move the chains. He’s not necessarily always just sliding.”
