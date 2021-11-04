Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Former Rams WR DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers

    DeSean Jackson went unclaimed after the Rams waived him.
    After the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson both attempted to seek out a trade partner to move the veteran pass-catcher to a new team, they ultimately came up empty prior to the NFL trade deadline coming to a close.

    As a result, the Rams placed Jackson on waivers, allowing other teams to place a claim on him if the interest was warranted.

    As the wavier period ended, no team claimed Jackson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    While Jackson now becomes a free agent, his market of interested teams will presumably pick up. Perhaps no team wanted Jackson via waivers due to his current contract that was tied to acquiring him. The claiming team would've had to take on the remainder of his fully guaranteed $2.75 million base salary and his per-game active bonuses tied to his contract that he signed with the Rams last offseason.

    The Rams are now responsible for paying any guaranteed money that was left on Jackson's contract since he cleared waivers.

    Jackson, 35, will still bring a burst of speed to whichever team is in need of a receiver. Teams that could be in the market to add reinforcements to their pass-catching core include the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens to name a few.

    Jackson saw just 15 targets, logging eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown with the Rams as he struggled to see significant playing time due to Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson solidifying the top three wide receiver spots on the roster.

