Rams WR DeSean Jackson to Host New Podcast

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson is dipping his toes into the game of podcasting.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson not only has brought his veteran experience to the Los Angeles Rams, but he's bringing it to the game of podcasting.

Jackson will host a new podcast called Fade the Booth as part of the Bleav Podcast Network. Jackson will bring on notable guests and chat on the airwaves about a variety of topics.

As a player who's in the midst of his 14th NFL season, Jackson's football knowledge should be an interesting one to hear.

Jackson kicked off his podcasting debut with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch as his first guest. Lynch, who can be short of words in interviews and media availability sessions, brought his highly energetic personality to the first episode.

Jackson and Lynch were college teammates at UC Berkley in 2005 and 2006. The two have gone on to have terrific football careers beyond their days in college, and the latest episode shares some of their personal insight.

You can subscribe to Fade the Booth by clicking here.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.