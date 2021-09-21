Rams HC Sean McVay Says he has to do Better Job at Getting WR DeSean Jackson Involved

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been very limited through two games of the 2021 NFL season.

The Rams' offense has been every bit of superior this season, but veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson has not seen many opportunities thus far.

According to Rams coach Sean McVay that needs to change rather quickly.

Through two games, Jackson has caught just two passes for 21 yards. Those two grabs came in the season opener. Meanwhile, Jackson saw just three offensive snaps in the Rams' 27-24 victory over the Colts in Week 2.

Due to the lack of availability, many would assume – is Jackson playing through an injury? However, according to McVay, that's not the case.

“I’ve got to figure out a better way of getting him involved in the rotation," McVay said Monday.

Jackson has the speed to blaze by defenders despite entering the later stages of his career. All throughout training camp, McVay raved about his new receiving weapon that he and general manager Les Snead signed in free agency this offseason. Now, it's just a matter of utilizing him in what he does best – streaking down the field.

In a game that will likely include a massive amount of points with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Los Angeles for Week 3, perhaps this is the game where McVay gets Jackson involved?

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 3 contest against the Bucs is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.