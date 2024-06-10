Rams Disrespected In Way-Too-Early NFC West Division Prediction
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season with lofty expectations compared to last season. It's night and day for the Rams, and we'll find out soon if they're ready for the challenge or if they'll fold faster than a lawn chair.
The Rams should be an exciting team this season. With their 2023 rookie class and new rookie class growing together, as well as their veterans, L.A. should be a formidable team in the NFC and have a shot at winning its division.
It won't be an easy feat, especially with the San Francisco 49ers in their division, but they plan to give the 49ers a run for their money.
While football is an endless turnstile year in and year out, PFF believes the NFC West is San Francisco's to lose.
"The Rams have Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, so I'll never count Los Angeles out. And while the loss of Aaron Donald is a massive blow, the roster as a whole got more balanced," Sikkema wrote.
"On the other hand, the 49ers have won double-digit games in four of the last five seasons and taken home three division titles, including two back-to-back division victories going into 2024. The roster also remains one of the most talented in the league. The defense should once again be stellar, and the offense should be a well-oiled machine. This was a team that was close to a Super Bowl victory last year, and their most valuable players all still remain."
It's hard to argue for the Rams, especially after losing Aaron Donald to retirement; however, it's not a foregone conclusion that the 49ers will win this division by a landslide. The 49ers have won the division three of the last five seasons, including two consecutive times.; nonetheless, things could be different for L.A. It's considered a two-team race at the moment, and it could go down to the wire.
The Rams have the best quarterback in the division, Matthew Stafford. If he can remain healthy along with the offensive line, and the offense is hoeing and humming, they have a chance to win the division for the first time since 2021.
