Rams Divisional Rival Aims to Take NFC West Throne from Rams
The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks battled it down the stretch to see who would win the division and secure a home playoff game.
Both games between the two teams were exciting, although the second game did not affect the playoff race.
Still, the Rams came extremely close to not winning the division this season. Had they not won the division, the Rams would have likely missed the playoffs altogether, putting the importance of winning the division in perspective.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network released his mock draft for every team in the National Football League this offseason. He believes the Seahawks will have no choice but to draft an offensive lineman in the first round after allowing quarterback Geno Smith to be sacked a career-high 50 times.
"As the only team with double-digit wins to not make the playoffs this year, the Seahawks need a boost to get them out of that “good, but not great” category," Infante said. "That process would certainly benefit from additions to the offensive line.
"Oregon has produced some tremendous offensive linemen over the years, and Josh Conerly Jr. might be the most athletic of the bunch on tape. He has the lateral quickness and footwork in pass protection to neutralize speed rushers and the pad level to maximize what he has to work with from a play strength perspective.
The Rams and Seahawks were the best teams in the NFC West this season, and they hope that will be the case again next season. Luckily, the Rams are setting themselves up well for the future.
Los Angeles will solidify things with quarterback Matthew Stafford as soon as possible before turning their attention to next season.
The Rams and the Seahawks were in prime position to win the division this season, and the Rams eventually did so. However, the Rams will get every team's best shot in the NFC West next season.
Los Angeles proved they could hang with any team in the league last season, including the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, as they head into next season, the Rams and their front office must continue searching for ways to improve over the next few weeks.
