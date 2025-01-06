Rams Divisional Rivals Proved to be A Remaining Threat for 2025
The NFC West in the 2024-25 season proved to be a two-team race going forward into 2025, and while the Los Angeles Rams won the division this time around, their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, won't go away that easy in next season's efforts.
The Seahawks still have their core going into the 2025-26 season, as the biggest name hitting free agency after the conclusion of the season is defensive tackle, Jarren Reed. Reed had a down season compared to his first season with the Seahawks and could be doubtful to return to the roster next season.
For the Rams, the Seahawks still boast arguably a Top 10 quarterback in Geno Smith, who is under contract with Seattle for the 2025-26 campaign. On the season, Smith sat in the Top 10 ranks for passing yards and just missed out on the Top 20 in quarterback ratings.
The real threat in 2024-25 for the Seahawks was their passing game. Smith has been known to move the football down field himself with his arm, as the rushing game sat on the weaker end. problematic for the Rams, the Seahawks possess a running back who seems to be on the verge of breakout, so long as he remains healthy.
Running back Kenneth Walker III has been an offensive problem for any team the Seahawks have played. Totaling over 1,000 rushing yards in his first season, Walker III has yet to play a full season. In 12 games in 2024-25, Walker III put up 573 rushing yards in 153 carries before being placed on the injury reserve for the remainder of the season.
The Seahawks defense in terms of net yards allowed per game, allowed less yards compared to the younger Rams defense in 2024-25. With a majority of Seattle's free agents being from the defensive side of the ball, the front office will be busy this offseason having been so close to a division crown and a playoff berth.
On the backs of Walker III and wide receiver DK Metcalf, who posted another terrific season in Seattle, the Rams will need to decide whether they need to boost their offensive or defensive to keep up with the Seahawks again next season.
