Rams-Eagles Will Come Down to the Most Important Position
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the game today. Which of the two quarterbacks will be able to lead their team to victory; Matthew Stafford or Jalen Hurts?
Going into Week 12, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford misses out on ESPN's top-10 list of best quarterbacks so far in the campaign based on quarterback rating. Stafford is ranked 11th overall, with a quarterback rating of 60.6.
Given the slower start to his season, Stafford has climbed the rankings fairly quickly, proving himself as a top quarterback still at age 36.
Jalen Hurts is ranked ninth overall on ESPN's top-10 list of best quarterbacks this season, with a quarterback rating of 62.0. Hurts also leads all quarterbacks this season in expected points added by rushes, with 22.0.
Stafford has more passing yards than his opposing quarterback on Sunday. Going into Week 12, Stafford ranks seventh out of all quarterbacks in passing yards, with 2,557. Hurts just misses out on the top 15, coming in at 16 in passing yards this season, with 2,197 yards.
Though Hurts has fewer passing yards than Stafford, he finds ways to get the football down the field. Hurts has 417 rushing yards in 103 carries and has scored 11 rushing touchdowns, a stat that Stafford cannot compete with. Stafford, on the year, has 12 carries and negative seven yards when rushing.
The Rams are catching the Eagles at the wrong time, with everything going right in the Eagles organization. Over the Eagle's six-game winning streak, Hurts has averaged 211.2 passing yards and has averaged 42.3 rushing yards.
The Eagles winning streak has shown how powerful their offense is. On the six-game winning streak, the team has averaged 28.8 points scored per game. On the year, the Eagles rank seventh in overall points scored on average, with 25.9 points per game. The Rams average 21.3 on average in their games.
The Rams' defense will need to do double duty on Sunday, guarding the Eagle's wide receivers while making sure Hurts doesn't have the opening to run the ball himself. The Ram's offense will need to capitalize on their quarterback's tendency to pass the ball to put pressure on the Eagles.
