Rams Face Even More Dominant Rushing Threats
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) allowed over 300 yards or rushing offense in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with running back Saquon Barkley rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. A similar scenario could transpire this week as the New Orleans Saints (4-7) have very similar runners.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara leads the team in both receiving and rushing yards and has been the most skilled player on the team all year. He has earned 782 rush yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries while recording 443 receiving yards and one touchdown on 55 receptions.
Kamara has the ability to run right through this Rams defense that has is now ranked fifth worst in the NFL when stopping the run. The Rams are allowing 144.3 rushing yards per game and Kamara. averages just ove 70 yards per game on the ground. The Rams must be careful.
Even with Kamara leading the stat sheets, one other major threat that can play at every position on the offensive side is utility player Tayson Hill. He is listed as a tight end, but plays nearly every offensive position and is very tough to scheme against defensively.
Hill also has six rushing touchdowns this season along with Kamara and has been utilized more in the rushing game than the pass. He was sidelined with a chest injury earlier this season and has played just seven games with 268 rushing yards on 34 carries. He could cause issues for the Rams as well.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the similarities he sees between Barkley from last week and the two upcoming rushing threats from the Saints. He knows their ability to pop off for a big play at any moment and recalled a few of the moments from last week's loss.
“Oh yeah, those guys are dangerous," McVay said regarding Kamara and Hill. "They're big plays waiting to happen. Some of the things that occurred the other day…you talk about the importance of being able to play team defense and not allowing a guy that's as explosive as Saquon to be able to get to the second and third levels of the defense unabated where he can make you miss and then he’s got the ability to outrun those angles. Both of those guys are capable of that. Saquon is a really special player. -- We're still hunting up consistency, but I do appreciate the way these guys come to work. We're going to give everything that we got and keep swinging. I love the resolve of this group.”
