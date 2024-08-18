Rams' Fan Marriage Proposal Caught on 'Kiss Cam' Goes Horribly Wrong
Although the Los Angeles Rams routed cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers 13-9 on Saturday, a Rams fan endured a pretty horrific moment at SoFi Stadium. What began as a romantic moment on the "Kiss Cam," rapidly turned into a nightmare.
The Rams fan was captured on the "Kiss Cam" with his girlfriend who was sporting a Chargers shirt.
The Rams fan took the opportunity to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend. As he pulled out the ring, his partner began shaking her head and covered her mouth in disbelief at the gesture.
The rejection was painful, but what followed finalized the nightmarish event. As the Rams fan was rejected by his girlfriend, a woman walking down the steps dropped her nachos on the fan's crisp, white jersey.
The interaction most certainly put a damper on the Rams' second consecutive win in the preseason. But in other news, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on two injured players: Matthew Stafford and Kamren Kinchens.
Stafford didn't practice due to hamstring tightness, but his recovery is trending in the right direction.
"I'm not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is, and erring on the safe side of caution for this week if that's what we end up having to do," McVay said via the team's transcript.
"He's going to be ready to be ready to go and to prepare against Detroit," McVay said. "And if we miss a couple days this week, if that's the approach that we take on the safer side, he'll still have two and a half weeks of preparation for Detroit."
McVay also shared an update on the defensive rookie who will return to practice this week. Kinchens missed the joint practice with the Cowboys and didn't participate in the preseason game. The defensive back is slated to be one of the bright and promising players of the unit's future.
"He's done a great job," McVay said. "It was really one of those deals that we didn't feel like it was necessary to expose him to possible injury. He's going to be a guy that's going to be a factor for us. And so, until he was feeling all the way back to health, that was why we erred on the side of caution, and we expect him to get a full workload with the two practices here, and then the one on Thursday against the Texans."