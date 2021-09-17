SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 2

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano offers insight on who to start and who to sit in his latest column. Who on the Rams does he highlight?

After a stellar performance in Week 1, should fantasy owners of Matthew Stafford expect a similar showing from the Rams' new signal-caller against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend?

Start 'em, writes SI.com fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano. In his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column looking at the quarterbacks in Week 2, Fabiano says Stafford is a guy to play.

"This matchup might appear bad on paper, but the opposite is true. In their last 10 games, the Colts have allowed an average of more than 20 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. That includes a huge stat line allowed to Russell Wilson last week (4 TDs, 27.1 points). Stafford looked like a true superstar in his debut with the Rams too, throwing three touchdown passes."

Stafford took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in his Rams debut.

Now, factoring in the Colts defense that he'll face this weekend, Stafford could be in store for a big day given that the Indianapolis defenders were susceptible in allowing big plays to the Seahawks in the season opener.

Stafford showed the ability to not only let the big plays downfield rip — averaging 12.3 yards per attempt – but he also completed passes at a 77-percent clip. The combination of Stafford's efficiency and deep pass capability makes him a quarterback that fantasy owners should be relying on if they didn't draft one of the early-round passers on draft day.

Plus, Stafford is still getting acclimated to coach Sean McVay's complex offense. Once he gets his feet fully under him and dives completely into the playbook with no limitations, the sky is the limit for what Stafford can achieve.

Stafford was the only Rams player listed in Fabiano's column, but for more information on other players around the league, you can access his analysis here.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.