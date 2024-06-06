Rams Free Agent Signee Ranked Toward Bottom In Safety Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams have had a good offseason, putting themselves into a place of contention again in the NFC. After a surprise playoff run a year ago, the Rams went into this offseason looking to shore up holes around the roster.
Los Angeles signed safety Kamren Curl to a free-agent deal, looking to boost the secondary. Kurl spent last season with the Washington Commanders but signed in Los Angeles to chase a possible title.
While he isn't a total game-changer, Curl does have great skills that can translate to winning. However, in a recent safety ranking by Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, Curl was ranked No. 21 around the NFL.
"Although Curl had a breakout 2022 season in which he posted a second-ranked 82.9 PFF overall grade, he couldn't replicate that performance in 2023, as his 66.6 mark ranked just 50th. But since entering the league, Curl still ranks 17th among safeties in overall grade (78.0) and 19th in coverage grade (83.7)."
Under the Rams system, Curl could end up being an impactful player in the secondary. Los Angeles has needed help in the secondary over the last few years so Curl may be able to shore up the position.
Without Aaron Donald on the roster anymore, the secondary will need to play even better this season. Curl brings veteran experience to the table and should be great for Los Angeles as they chase another Super Bowl title.
