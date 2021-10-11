Rams at Giants Week 6 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Every game the Los Angeles Rams have played this season has looked different – for better or worse – yet, they've largely outplayed the majority of their opponents, holding a 4-1 record entering Week 6.
In coming off a 26-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, the Rams will have a week and a half of preparation ahead of their next contest against the New York Giants.
Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 6:
Rams at Giants Week 6
Point spread: Rams -10.5
Over/under point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Rams -599, Giants +450
The betting lines open with the Rams being favored by double-digits despite being the road team. This is the largest spread that the Rams have been favored by but given the injuries that the Giants encountered in Week 5, they could be without multiple key players whose game status will presumably be left in question.
The point total has been set at 47.5 points, a figure that’s the lowest among games the Rams have been involved in so far this season.
Kickoff for this Week 6 matchup between the Rams and Giants is set for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT at MetLife Stadium.
