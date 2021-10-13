Giants HC Joe Judge Says QB Daniel Jones is 'On Track' for Week 6 vs. Rams

Giants QB Daniel Jones is making progress to play in Week 6 vs. Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New York Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Upon going head-to-head, the Giants will need to configure who can play and which players will be sidelined as injuries have begun to pile up for the team. New York endured multiple injuries last weekend in their game against the Dallas Cowboys so they could perhaps be short-handed this week when they host the Rams.

Giants coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that quarterback Daniel Jones, who entered concussion protocol following a hit to the head on Sunday, is “on track with everything."

Judge said that Jones won't practice Wednesday but appeared optimistic that if things continue trending in the right direction that he would be able to play Sunday against the Rams.

For the Giants' sake of things, this is encouraging news given the status of Jones following last week's hit to the head.

Other key members of the Giants also suffered critical injuries last Sunday, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Barkley and Golladay are not expected to participate in Wednesday's walk-thru practice.

Injury reports for the Giants and Rams will be released later today, so that will give confirmation into which players are trending in the right direction to suit up for Sunday's contest.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.