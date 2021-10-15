Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants

The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 6 game against the Giants.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald hasn't had any setbacks this week after dealing with a swollen knee, stating "he felt good yesterday." Optimism is high that Donald will be available Sunday against the Giants.

As for New York, they entered the week with a multitude of injuries up and down their roster and they'll be without two key starters on offense.

Here's how the Rams and Giants stack up regarding each team's final injury status before the Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Full participant (FP)

RB Jake Funk (hamstring)

K Matt Gay (ankle)

OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

LB Terrell Lewis (rest)

DT Aaron Donald (knee)

*No game designation listed for Rams.

Giants Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Justin Hillard (Achilles)

Limited participant (LP)

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

DB Nate Ebner (quad)

DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

DB Logan Ryan (hip)

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

C Matt Skura (knee)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

OT Andrew Thomas (foot)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Full participant (FP)

QB Daniel Jones (concussion)

Game designation

Out: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Justin Hillard

Questionable: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Darius Slayton, OL Andrew Thomas, OL Ben Bredeson

