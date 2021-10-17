    • October 17, 2021
    Rams RB Jake Funk Exits Game With Hamstring Injury

    Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury.
    Author:

    Los Angeles Rams running back and kick returner Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the Week 6 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury.

    Funk returned a kick early in the first quarter for an 18-yard pick-up. 

    During the week, a team spokesman said Funk had been dealing with a high hamstring injury, which is why he was a limited participant for the majority of the week. However, he was a full participant on Friday.

    The Rams will likely turn to Cooper Kupp and rookie Tutu Atwell to handle the remainder of the kick returning duties.

    The Rams currently lead the Giants 14-3 halfway through the second quarter.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

