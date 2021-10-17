Giants Rule Out WR Kadarius Toney With Ankle Injury vs. Rams

The Giants will play the rest of the Week 6 game without their top three wide receivers.

The New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who entered Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Rams as the No. 1 pass-catcher, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Tony had much success on the Giants' first offensive drive against Rams rookie cornerback Robert Rochell, catching three passes for 36 yards.

Toney was seen limping off the field after making a third down play, receiving medical attention. The Giants will now look to proceed forward without Toney, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton – each of their top three receivers all unavailable.

The Giants currently lead the Rams 3-0 as the third quarter comes to a close.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.