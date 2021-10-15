    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 6 game against the Giants.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams revealed their first injury report of the week yesterday and one surprise was defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After receiving word from a team spokesman, Donald suffered a knee injury after banging up his knee in last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    As for the Giants, they too are dealing with injuries to key players, headlined by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

    Here's how the Rams and Giants stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury status before the Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Limited participant (LP)

    • DT Aaron Donald (knee)

    Full participant (FP)

    • RB Jake Funk (hamstring)
    • K Matt Gay (ankle)
    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • LB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants

    Giants Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
    • WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
    • CB Rodarius Williams (knee)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
    • WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
    • WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)
    • DB Logan Ryan (hip)
    • OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
    • DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
    • DB Nate Ebner (quad)
    • QB Daniel Jones (concussion)
    • C Matt Skura (knee)
    • OT Andrew Thomas (foot)
    • LB Justin Hillard (ankle)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

