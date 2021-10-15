Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants
The Los Angeles Rams revealed their first injury report of the week yesterday and one surprise was defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After receiving word from a team spokesman, Donald suffered a knee injury after banging up his knee in last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
As for the Giants, they too are dealing with injuries to key players, headlined by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
Here's how the Rams and Giants stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury status before the Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- DT Aaron Donald (knee)
Full participant (FP)
- RB Jake Funk (hamstring)
- K Matt Gay (ankle)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- LB Terrell Lewis (rest)
Giants Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
- CB Rodarius Williams (knee)
Limited participant (LP)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)
- DB Logan Ryan (hip)
- OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
- DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
- DB Nate Ebner (quad)
- QB Daniel Jones (concussion)
- C Matt Skura (knee)
- OT Andrew Thomas (foot)
- LB Justin Hillard (ankle)
