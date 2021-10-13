    • October 13, 2021
    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 6 at Giants

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 6 game against the Giants.
    The Los Angeles Rams did not have any players ruled out last week as a result of injury. Although, they did encounter an ankle sprain to cornerback Darious Williams in the second half of the Week 5 game, landing him on short-term injured reserve.

    Meanwhile, the Giants were hit with three critical injuries to players of large importance last week when they faced the Dallas Cowboys. That included quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Seeing their involvement throughout the week will be something to monitor.

    Here's how the Rams and Giants stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury status before the Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • DT Aaron Donald (knee)
    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • LB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Jake Funk (hamstring)
    • K Matt Gay (ankle)

    Giants Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • QB Daniel Jones (concussion)
    • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
    • WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
    • OT Andrew Thomas (foot)
    • C Matt Skura (knee)
    • CB Rodarius Williams (knee)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
    • WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
    • WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)
    • DB Logan Ryan (hip)
    • OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
    • DB Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
    • DB Nate Ebner (quad)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

