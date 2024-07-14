Rams Given Low Win Total Heading Into 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season looking to build off the success that they saw in 2023 which culminated with them reaching the postseason. Nobody expected them to reach the playoffs but the belief inside the building saw the team make a run.
Now entering this year, many see the Rams as another contender in the NFC. But there are still those who doubt the ceiling of the team.
Los Angeles was given a win total of under 8.5 by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. In fact, the Rams were one of the best bets in the NFL.
"The elephant in the room of the Rams’ offseason centers on Aaron Donald‘s retirement. Instead of wasting your time rehashing the future first-ballot Hall of Famer’s prolific career, check out the PFF record books, which have his name written all over them. Needless to say, Donald's departure is a devastating loss for this team, as the eight-time All-Pro accounted for the highest PFF WAR (5.35) by a defender since 2014. Just this past season, Donald accounted for 0.63 WAR, well above the next-best player at the position, Chris Jones (0.41 WAR)."
While losing Donald will likely hurt the Rams, the team has done a good job of trying to bring in talent to replicate his level of production. Nobody will replace Donald but Los Angeles has multiple bodies that they will try to use this season.
Los Angeles does have a tough schedule, including an opener in Detroit against the Lions, which played into where they landed on the win total list. If the team can come out the other side with a winning record from the early stretch of games, it could propel them back into the postseason.
More Rams: Why Stetson Bennett Felt He 'Needed' Year Away from LA