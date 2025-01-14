Rams' Hated Rival Purdy Lands Brutal 49ers Take in Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL season was not exactly a great one for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
After finishing fourth in MVP voting and leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance last season, Purdy struggled this year, throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 96.1.
As a result, many are now wondering about Purdy's long-term future in San Francisco, especially considering that the 24-year-old becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
Well, apparently, A to Z Sports already feels that the Niners should be thinking about his replacement.
In its latest mock draft, A to Z Sports has the 49ers selecting Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second round as a potential "upgrade" to Purdy.
"The 49ers would be wise to franchise tag Brock Purdy and look for a potential upgrade," wrote Ian Valentino. "Missing out on Jalen Milroe takes away Kyle Shanahan's second crack at a Trey Lance-type project, so they can go with the easier projection, which is the efficient Jaxson Dart."
So basically, the 49ers would be giving up on Purdy after just one pedestrian season.
While it's not out of the realm of possibility that San Francisco will draft a quarterback, it just seems unlikely that the Niners will do so as early as Round 2.
Purdy is just one year removed from making the Pro Bowl, and in his defense, he was missing crucial weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk for most of 2024.
But the fact that some are already planning for Purdy's successor in the Bay just demonstrates how far the Iowa State product has fallen this year.
It was an awful campaign all around for the 49ers, as they went just 6-11 to shockingly finish in last place in the NFC West. They were also swept by the Los Angeles Rams. That in spite of entering the season with arguably the most stacked roster in football.
Of course, injuries definitely played a role in San Francisco's demise, but it seems that there were other factors at play, too, which has led to many questioning Kyle Shanahan as Niners head coach.
We'll see what the 49ers decide to do with Purdy in the coming months.
