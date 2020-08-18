Rams have big plans for Aaron Donald

It’s been seven months since Brandon Staley took over as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

But you can still see his eyes light up when he talks about the endless possibilities in working with perhaps the best defensive player in the game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“I really love coaching Aaron Donald,” the 37-year-old Staley said. “I know that everybody would say that, but I really enjoy being around him now in person. I think with relationships, they take time to build. They are certainly tough to create over the computer, or though FaceTime or a phone call.

“We did the very best job we could, he and myself, of always staying connected in the offseason touching base when he was in Pittsburgh or if he was here in L.A. -- a phone call here-and-there or Face Time here-and-there. I was able to see his son, he was able to see my boys on a Face Time call. But then being person, it’s certainly different dynamic.”

Now that the season is upon us, Staley finally gets a chance to put his schemes drawn on a white board or presented to players in video conference call in action on the grass -- he gets an opportunity to see the freakishly athletic Donald move in-person, and what that will look like in his defense.

Staley has worked with great players before. He served as the position coach for talented edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Von Miller working for the Denver Broncos. Khalil Mack totaled 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, earning first-team All-Pro during Staley’s time coaching him with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

“I’ll probably learn a lot more from him than he will from me,” Staley said, when asked about coaching Donald. “But, I think me being with some of those other guys that I’ve been able to be with, the Von Miller’s, the Bradley Chubb’s, the Khalil Mack’s, you learn that relationships take time. But at the same time, if you keep proving yourself every day, doing the best you can do, they grow quickly.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do with him -- show him how exactly we want to use him. Here’s the exact the reasons why – showing him on film, showing him out there on the grass. That’s how you connect with him because it’s never going to be more important to anybody than it is for Aaron Donald. This guy has the highest standards that you can possibly imagine. It’s going to be fun to partner up with him with in practice here.”

Both Staley and Donald have been coy when asked how the explosive defensive tackle will be used on game days.

Donald was used a career-high 121 snaps at defensive end a year ago, posting 12.5 sacks in 2019. We’ll he line up outside more again this season?

“You’ll have to wait and see,” Donald said on a Zoom call a few weeks ago.

Whatever Staley’s plans are for Donald, one thing working in his favor is he seems to have earned the Pittsburgh product’s trust.

“We've talked a lot,” Donald said. “Before we even got here, he called me multiple times and talked to me about certain things he wants to do to try to put me in good positions. I got excited about it. Just being here -- being able to walk-thru the defense and actually be on the grass, getting a little feel for how it's going be and how I can play in it and put my own swag and own style to it, so I can be successful in the defense.

“The first day, you’re out there, there’s different things that are kind of rocky, the next day you feel a lot more clean -- a little bit more of an understanding of how I have to play things. I can put my own little twist to it, but not do it to the point where I’m messing up the defense.”

Earning Donald’s trust can be traced to Staley’s time working with mentor Vic Fangio – one of the best defensive minds in the game – for the past three seasons.

“Vic means a lot to me,” Staley said. “I certainly wouldn’t be here without him. A couple of the things that stand out to me is, he’s got a work ethic that really stands out in a professional football building. I never was with a guy in my previous three years in the NFL that worked harder than Vic. I think he sets a really high standard for his work ethic, for his preparation in his attention to detail, I kind of group that all in the same thing.

“Everybody knows that Vic Fangio was working, and I think that that’s something that stood out to me. Along with that, I really think that his agility -- being able to stand the test of time in the NFL over the course of 30 years, over 20 as a defensive coordinator and now as a head coach, how much he’s evolved and how much the game has changed and him being able to change with it and stay ahead of it. That’s allowed him to be one of the best defensive coaches in the history of the game, so very fortunate to have worked with him, very fortunate to know him.”

Whether he’s lined up at defensive tackle or defensive end, Staley believes he can unlock the full potential of Donald, sooner rather than later.

“Aaron Donald will make all the schemes work well,” Staley said. “For us, I think what I’ve tried to do with all the players, but definitely him in particular, is being able to express himself within the defense.

“He’s got a style of play that he’s certainly created that is one of the best of all time. What we want to do, is we want for him to be himself. And at the same time, there’s some things in our defense, maybe something that we want him to do within our defense, but it’s us collaborating so that he can play fast and free like he’s capable of.”